Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,907 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,274. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $116.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. B. Riley cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

