AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $182.10. 5,418,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,465. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.36. The company has a market cap of $322.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.