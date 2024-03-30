AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.10. 5,418,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,465. The company has a market cap of $322.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.