Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $82.03. 2,571,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.