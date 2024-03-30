aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.13 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. aelf has a market capitalization of $471.93 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001556 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000692 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,094,948 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.