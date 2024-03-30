Aergo (AERGO) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $83.31 million and $7.26 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aergo has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.
Buying and Selling Aergo
