Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 24th

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of A opened at $145.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $151.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

View Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.