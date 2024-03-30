Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,062 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 3.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $59.65. 4,762,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

