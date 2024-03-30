Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,982 shares of company stock worth $3,054,557 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $57.12. 828,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,167. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

