American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 52,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

