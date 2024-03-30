AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $81,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. 917,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,348. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

