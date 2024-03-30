Analyzing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Redwood Trust pays out -533.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties pays out 115.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 2 4 1 2.86 EastGroup Properties 0 7 3 0 2.30

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redwood Trust and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.84, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $188.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and EastGroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $724.00 million 1.16 -$2.27 million ($0.12) -53.08 EastGroup Properties $570.59 million 15.11 $200.49 million $4.41 40.76

EastGroup Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -0.28% 5.21% 0.42% EastGroup Properties 35.14% 8.68% 4.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats EastGroup Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Investor Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates business purpose loans to investors in single-family and multifamily residential properties and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential consumer and investor securitization activities, and business purpose lending bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company is elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.