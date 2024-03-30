Ardor Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.34 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $137.44 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00026041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00017776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

