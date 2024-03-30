Astar (ASTR) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $763.66 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,412,914,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,608,052,197 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

