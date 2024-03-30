Avalanche Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.81 or 0.00076872 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $20.31 billion and $373.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00025837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

