Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.96. 260,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

