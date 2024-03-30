Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 29th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYON shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Beyond stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 740,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

