BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

BioLineRx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

