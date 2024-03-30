BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

