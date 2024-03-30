biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 585,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

BTMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in biote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in biote by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 644,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTMD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 170,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,936. biote has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

