BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $69,839.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $69,839.19 or 1.00055649 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $867.32 million and $1.16 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007593 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00026940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00014845 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00139566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 70,220.93925523 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,165,295.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

