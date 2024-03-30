Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of BTMWW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,848. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

