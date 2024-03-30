Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 29th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BTDR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

