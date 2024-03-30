BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.90. 820,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.97.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

