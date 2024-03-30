BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 2,888 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $311.28. 1,331,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

