BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.17 and its 200 day moving average is $410.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $348.38 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

