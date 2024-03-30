BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.60. 1,725,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

