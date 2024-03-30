BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $91.16 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $91,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

