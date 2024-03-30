BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 20,099 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $46,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

