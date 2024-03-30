BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.02 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.