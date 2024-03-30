Blur Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Blur has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and $53.79 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,505,945,872.5742009 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.60950378 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $52,963,112.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

