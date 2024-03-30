BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2252 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XONE stock remained flat at $49.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,247 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

