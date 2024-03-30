Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

AMGN traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $284.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

