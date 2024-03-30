Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Booking comprises 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $45.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,627.88. 274,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,586.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3,322.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

