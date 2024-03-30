Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 47.5% in March

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 29th total of 732,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 378,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSWC

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.