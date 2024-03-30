CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Up 97.3% in March

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the February 29th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance
CapitaLand China Trust stock remained flat at C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. CapitaLand China Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66.
About CapitaLand China Trust
