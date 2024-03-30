CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Up 97.3% in March

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the February 29th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance

CapitaLand China Trust stock remained flat at C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. CapitaLand China Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66.

Get CapitaLand China Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand China Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes nine6 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 1.8 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.