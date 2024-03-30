Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 29th total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 645,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 148,396 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 230,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,864. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

