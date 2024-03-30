CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,217 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

CarMax Trading Up 0.1 %

KMX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,622. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

