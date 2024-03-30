CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $18.64 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $2.90 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $18.64 or 0.00026602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,067.78 or 0.99990284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00139755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,252 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 18.68360929 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,216,890.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

