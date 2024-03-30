Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 29th total of 34,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,328,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,539. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,805,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.