Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 56.7% in March

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the February 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Centogene Stock Performance
CNTG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.
Centogene Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centogene
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.