Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 56.7% in March

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the February 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Centogene Stock Performance

CNTG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.