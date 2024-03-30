Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 133,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,770. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 91.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.