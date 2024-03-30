Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 4,710 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after buying an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 196.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $17,819,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 2.8 %

EQT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. 9,857,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,839,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.