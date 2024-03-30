Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of OSI Systems worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in OSI Systems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in OSI Systems by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.54. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

