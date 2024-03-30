Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $263.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.