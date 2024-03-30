Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 1.5 %

MMI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 139,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Articles

