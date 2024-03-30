Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.25. 65,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

