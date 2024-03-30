Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.84.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

