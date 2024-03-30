Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.52. 212,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,248. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

