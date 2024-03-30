Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. 356,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at La-Z-Boy

In related news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

